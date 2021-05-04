One person trapped in car and semi collision

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is trapped after a car and semi truck collided along US 52 in South Point, Ohio early Tuesday morning.

The Fayette Township Fire Department responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes of US 52 were shut down at County Road 120.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say the crash was clearing up just before 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on clearing debris from the road.

