Advertisement

One person trapped in car and semi collision

The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.(Fayette Township Fire Department | Fayette Township Fire Department Facebook)
By Sarah Sager
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person is trapped after a car and semi truck collided along US 52 in South Point, Ohio early Tuesday morning.

The Fayette Township Fire Department responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes of US 52 were shut down at County Road 120.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say the crash was clearing up just before 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Crews were working on clearing debris from the road.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player killed in Sunday night shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash early Monday morning has closed I-64 East in Kanawha County
UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after rollover crash
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Slack Plaza construction approved
Slack Plaza construction approved
Mayor calls for taser training, updated de-escalation tactics for all police officers
Mayor calls for taser training, updated de-escalation tactics for all police officers
New Nitro Police Chief named
New Nitro Police Chief named
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement
W.VA. attorney general reaches settlement