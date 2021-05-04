Parents voice concerns over Cabell County Schools redistricting plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lines redrawn on a map could change where more than 400 students in Cabell County go to school this fall.

Cabell County school officials say redistricting is necessary because of overcapacity at some schools and under capacity at others.

Several parents shared concerns Monday evening at Huntington East Middle School during an informational meeting on the redistricting topic.

Vernon Adkins has a daughter in fourth grade at Davis Creek Elementary. Under the new plan, he says instead of later going to Barboursville Middle and Cabell Midland High, she’d be switching to Huntington East Middle and Huntington High.

“She’d be pulled away from all her friends she knows now,” Adkins said.

Adkins says when he built his home 17 years ago along Henry France Branch off Route 10, he did so with the intention for his kids to go to the same schools he and his wife attended.

“If they want to put this plan in, they should make it start like 10 years or so from now so the people purchasing or building new homes would know that going into it, so they don’t make a lifetime purchase of a new home thinking they’re going to certain schools, and it be changed on them,” Adkins said.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says for families who don’t want to change schools, there’s a high likelihood they can be grandfathered in and transfer their children to the school in their original district, even if the new redistricting plan is adopted.

“If they start at a school, we want to be able to help them complete at that school,” Saxe said. “We want to be able to work with families to make sure they’re able to accommodate transfers and go through this redistricting process as smoothly as possible.”

Another informational meeting on redistricting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cabell Midland High School.

The plan also factors in new schools expected to be built in the coming years.

You can see specific proposed changes and take a survey on the redistricting plan by tapping here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.