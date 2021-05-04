Advertisement

Person dead in residential fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Hurricane area of Putnam County, firefighters say.

It was reported after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairway Gardens Drive.

Other details are immediately unavailable, including a possible cause, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

