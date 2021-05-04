Person dead in residential fire
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Hurricane area of Putnam County, firefighters say.
It was reported after 7 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairway Gardens Drive.
Other details are immediately unavailable, including a possible cause, but we have a crew headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.