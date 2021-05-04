Advertisement

Power outage leads to school changes

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A power outage in southern Ohio has caused several schools to change the schedule for Tuesday.

The initial power outage was reported about 10 p.m. Monday then internet service went out about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

At one point, hundreds of customers were out of power. The numbers have been dropping through the morning.

Dispatchers did not know what caused the outage.

Southern Local Schools are operating on a two-hour delay. Meigs Industries and Carleton School are also on a two-hour delay.

