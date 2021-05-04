Advertisement

President Biden extends ban on fentanyl-like substances

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - President Biden signed the “Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act” into law Tuesday.

The temporary scheduling order classifies certain fentanyl-related substances as a Schedule I drug subject to the strictest controls.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed the extension of the temporary fentanyl rescheduling through October 22, 2021.

The President’s signature comes two days before the previous extension was set to expire.

In February 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute, or handle fentanyl-related substances. A year ago, the Senate extended the scheduling order through May 6, 2021 via Unanimous Consent. The House extended it by a vote of 320-88.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player killed in Sunday night shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash early Monday morning has closed I-64 East in Kanawha County
UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after rollover crash
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to child sex trafficking offense
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards...
Trump PAC launches ‘communications platform’ amid social media ban
Employees have dozens of positions open, but they are having a hard time filling them.
Staffing company seeing 25% decrease in job inquiries
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South
In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo