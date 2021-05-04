Sen. Capito tours Clendenin for flood recovery update

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito toured Clendenin with Mayor Kay Summers Tuesday for an update on efforts to address lingering issues caused by the 2016 flood.

Clendenin was one of the four hardest hit towns during the 2016 flood.

Senator Capito and Mayor Summers’ tour included stops at senior housing apartments, kayak rentals, Airbnbs and the Elk River Trail.

“The flooding in 2016 devastated Clendenin and the surrounding area, and it continues to impact the way businesses and the local economy function today,” Senator Capito said. “Fortunately, Mayor Summers has remained laser-focused on utilizing our state’s natural resources and beauty, such as the Elk River, to spur economic development and bring both visitors and business to the local community. I enjoyed today’s update on the town’s efforts and the tangible effects we are seeing here in Kanawha County.”

“I deeply appreciate Senator Capito’s visit to Clendenin today to see how far we’ve come,” Mayor Summers said. “Her continued support is vital as we work to make Clendenin a vibrant town once again.”

