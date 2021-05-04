Advertisement

Staffing company seeing 25% decrease in job inquiries

Employees have dozens of positions open, but they are having a hard time filling them.
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Workers at Express Employment say scheduled job interviews have been on a downward trend since 2019.

“Comparing the numbers for people that we have scheduled (for) interviews to actually come in and interview with us, it’s down more than 25%,” Shelly Carroll, an employment specialist, said.

To get willing applicants in the door, workers are trying to be creative by using their social media platforms, offering referral and sign-on bonuses.

Express Employment is a staffing company. They help businesses find and hire employees based on the openings they have. Associates like Carroll hope these incentives bring in more people who are willing to work. As for the cause behind the decline in inquiries, employees there aren’t sure what it is.

If unemployment benefits are behind, they suggest searching for a stable route before that extra cash runs out.

“If you’re living off of those benefits, that is a short-lived goal. Look more into the future; you’re going to need something past that,” Carroll said.

Workers with Express Employment say they have more than 50 openings within multiple industries. The jobs available vary from office jobs to labor positions.

