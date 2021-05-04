Virtual support communities for long-term COVID-19
May. 4, 2021
Now that all American adults are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, many see the pandemic nearing its end. However, for those suffering from ‘long-haul’ COVID-19, the end seems nowhere in sight.
Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined Sarah on Studio 3 to talk about this issue and how people are sharing their COVID-19 journeys.
