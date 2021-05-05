11 individuals sentenced to prison

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 11 people have been sentenced to prison, according to the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren.

They were recently sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Gary P. McGuire, 46, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Rape. He was sentenced to prison for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years. When he is released from prison, McGuire will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for five years and be required to register as a Tier Three Sex Offender.

Shawn L. Cox, 39, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Felonious Assault, and Aggravated Riot. He was sentenced to a minimum period of 4 years and 9 months and a maximum period of 6 years and 9 months. The Court noted that Cox was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail at the time of this offense, has a history of criminal convictions having served prior prison terms, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Donald D. Sharp, 31, of Sydney, Ohio, was convicted of Tampering with Evidence and Having Weapons While Under Disability. Sharp was sentenced to prison for 4 years. The Court says Sharp was on post release control at the time of this offense, has a history of criminal convictions with a prior prison term, has been on probation five times and never been successful, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment. The firearm seized in this case was forfeited to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.

Lona M. Simpson, 38, of Pomeroy, was recently sentenced to prison for 30 months after violating the terms of her community control by committing a new felony while on community control. While on probation, she was convicted of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree, in Pickaway County. Simpson was originally placed on community control after being convicted of two counts of Possession of Heroin, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and Failure to Appear.

Bretton M. Stutes, 26, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Violation of a Protection Order with a prior conviction and Trespass in a Habitation, with firearm specification. Stutes was sentenced to prison for two years. The Court noted the following at sentencing: Stutes was on probation at the time of this offense, has violated previous probation terms, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Danny Ray Dotson, 20, of Crown City, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Comply with an Order of a Police Officer. He was sentenced to prison for four years. Officials say Dotson was on probation at the time of this offense.

Misty D. Deboard, 43, of Bidwell, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of her community control by failing to successfully complete a Community Based Corrections Facility (CBCF). She was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, which is a felony of the third degree.

Anthony Kyle Knepper, 30, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Failure to Comply with an Order of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to prison for 30 months and imposed a Class 2 license suspension for three years. The Court said that Knepper exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Phil W. Baird, 25, of Gallipolis, was recently sentenced to prison for 36 months after violating the terms of his community control by failing to successfully complete transitional living, failing to report to probation, and testing positive for drugs. Baird was originally placed on community control after being convicted of Abduction, a felony of the third degree.

Tyler S. Blanton, 32, of Gallipolis, was convicted of Burglary, a felony of the third degree; Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; and Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to prison for three years. The Court says he was on post release control at the time of the offense, has a history of criminal convictions having served a prior prison term, has violated probation six times, and exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Matthew C. Cook, 30, of Milton, West Virginia, was recently sentenced to prison for 18 months after violating the terms of his community control by having a positive drug screen, not reporting law enforcement contact, being outside the state without permission and being noncompliant with curfew.

