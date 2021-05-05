Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident Tuesday night has shut down all lanes of I-79 in Braxton County, according to West Virginia 511.

It happened just outside of Sutton.

According to Braxton County dispatchers, two people were entrapped and one ejected as a result of the crash.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.