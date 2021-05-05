Advertisement

Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County

It happened just outside of Sutton.
.
.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident Tuesday night has shut down all lanes of I-79 in Braxton County, according to West Virginia 511.

According to Braxton County dispatchers, two people were entrapped and one ejected as a result of the crash.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed at this time.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

