Appalachian Power proposes transmission line route in Kanawha, Putnam Counties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appalachian Power announced a plan Wednesday that involves rebuilding approximately 15 miles of electric transmission line.

The proposed power line route for the Bancroft-Turner Transmission Line Rebuild Project would be in Kanawha County, Putnam County and the city of Nitro, Appalachian Power officials say.

Company representatives say they reviewed several route options to rebuild the power line in Nitro as development has significantly increased in the area since crews built the line.

Company representatives determined the proposed power line route after getting input from landowners and community members during a virtual open house last year.

The proposed route begins at the Bancroft Substation in Putnam County, travels through Nitro along the railroad and ends in Institute.

“The proposed route allows us to retire several sections of 100-year-old power line located in Nitro neighborhoods,” said George Porter, Appalachian Power spokesperson. “Rebuilding the line along the railroad rather than near homes helps minimize impact to the community.”

The right-of-way contractor representing Appalachian Power plans to continue working with landowners in the coming months to discuss what to expect before, during and after construction.

Company representatives expect construction to begin in fall 2022 and conclude by the end of 2024.

