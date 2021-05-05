Boyd County Detention Center offers free rides to anyone released

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - For those leaving the Boyd County Detention Center after serving their time, it used to be they were left searching for a way home on their own.

“They would walk up, they would bum cigarettes, trying to bum money, trying to bum rides,” Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley said.

Complaints have been striking worry for community members like Eric Conwell.

“It kind of stunned me and caught me off guard, even as being a man. So, to have that even happen to my wife would kind of put her in a worrisome situation,” Conwell said.

However, he has also been on the other side before -- knowing how any help at all, goes a long way.

“It’s been warm weather and (I) have went in being incarcerated in shorts and a T-shirt, and then being let out after being released and it’s been 45, 35 degrees outside,” Conwell said.

Thanks to a new program through the Tri-County KY-ASAP Local Board, people being released from jail are now able to get a free taxi ride through Safeway Taxi to somewhere safe within a 15-mile radius.

This program is called “Get a Ride, Get Some Help” and the Boyd County Detention Center is able to offer this through a $10,000 grant from the local community partner.

“If that one ride keeps them from getting hurt, that one ride keeps the community from getting hurt. It just kind of all goes together,” Hensley said.

It’s all about lending a hand to make sure the next step is taken in a positive direction.

“That road to recovery is finding that next key to finding that next door,” Conwell said.

Before anyone being released gets their taxi ride, they are given a pamphlet with information on addiction and a crisis program that they must read.

Their destination is already pre-approved by the Boyd County Detention Center -- making sure those being released are dropped off at a safe spot.

