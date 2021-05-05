Canterbury wins another term as Milton’s mayor

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Incumbent Mayor Tom Canterbury will serve another term leading the city of Milton, according to unofficial election results Tuesday night. It will be Canterbury’s fifth term.

Canterbury won with 210 votes, edging out Scott Bias with 133, and Shane Evans with 127.

Dana Walters won the race for recorder with 212 votes, to Benita Ryalls’ 196.

Troy Nicely, Carl Harshbarger, Dakota Miller, Tennis Adkins and Bob Legg will serve the city as council members.

Voters also approved a city charter change.

The change means the date of the municipal election will be moved from the first Tuesday in May to the first Tuesday in November. The change will allow the election to coincide with the county elections.

That change will take effect in 2024.

