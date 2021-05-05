Cause of death released in town house fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The cause of death of a 63-year-old man who died in a fire has been released.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal says the man died smoking while on oxygen.

The fire happened at a town house Tuesday night in the Teays Valley area.

Firefighters responded around 7:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairway Gardens Drive. There was smoke showing when they arrived on scene.

Officials say crews managed to pull the victim from inside the residence.

Investigators say the man was the only one inside the unit at the time. They say damage was comparatively minimal, mostly contained to a floor area. Other units did not appear to have been affected. There were working smoke detectors in the residence.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Crews from Teays Valley VFD fought the blaze, along with help from the Hurricane VFD. The state Fire Marshal was also on the scene.

