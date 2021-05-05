Charleston Catholic holds off Ritchie County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Catholic advanced to the Class AA semi-finals by beating Ritchie County by a final of 68-58. Senior Aiden Satterfield scored 27 points in the win after both teams combined for 9 three pointers in the first quarter and seven apiece after the first 16 minutes of action.

CCHS freshman Jayallen Turner added 17 points while Zion Suddeth scored 14. The Irish will play the winner of Poca/Bluefield on Friday morning.

Here are the highlights that aired Wednesday evening on WSAZ Sports.

