Advertisement

COVID-19 in Ky. | 710 new cases

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 710 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

He said the positivity rate stood at 3.57%.

In a release, Beshear also said 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” Beshear said in the release. “And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

No new deaths were mentioned in Wednesday’s release. Since the pandemic started, 6,532 people have died from virus-related complications.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
.
Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Bags of Pomeroy-based River Roasters coffee may soon be available all over the region.
Pomeroy coffee shop to expand to wholesale
A flower shortage is causing problems ahead of Mother's Day.
Flower shortage impacts Mother’s Day gifts
A stock image of a judge's gavel.
Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges
wsaz
Pomeroy coffee shop to expand to wholesale