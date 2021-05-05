COVID-19 in Ky. | 710 new cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 710 new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

He said the positivity rate stood at 3.57%.

In a release, Beshear also said 1,837,229 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

“Because so many Kentuckians have rolled up their sleeves for these vaccines, these shots of hope, we’ve been able to increase capacity in most businesses to 60% and return child care classrooms to their traditional sizes,” Beshear said in the release. “And as more Kentuckians get vaccinated, it will be safer to lift even more restrictions.”

No new deaths were mentioned in Wednesday’s release. Since the pandemic started, 6,532 people have died from virus-related complications.

