COVID-19 W.Va. | 12 additional deaths reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 5, there have been 2,757,291 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 154,956 total cases and 2,707 deaths.

Overnight, 405 new cases were reported and 12 additional deaths were recorded, according to the DHHR.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old female from McDowell County, a 62-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Logan County, an 89-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 81-year old female from Wood County.

7,199 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state.

So far, 145,050 people have recovered from virus complications.

In the state’s vaccination campaign, 791,825 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 653,048 have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,416), Berkeley (12,221), Boone (1,988), Braxton (907), Brooke (2,180), Cabell (8,634), Calhoun (290), Clay (478), Doddridge (580), Fayette (3,406), Gilmer (802), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,751), Hampshire (1,784), Hancock (2,781), Hardy (1,504), Harrison (5,632), Jackson (2,050), Jefferson (4,548), Kanawha (14,760), Lewis (1,171), Lincoln (1,452), Logan (3,058), Marion (4,352), Marshall (3,392), Mason (1,992), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,752), Mineral (2,833), Mingo (2,533), Monongalia (9,138), Monroe (1,118), Morgan (1,148), Nicholas (1,624), Ohio (4,167), Pendleton (699), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,855), Putnam (5,065), Raleigh (6,669), Randolph (2,548), Ritchie (695), Roane (609), Summers (812), Taylor (1,214), Tucker (524), Tyler (693), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,055), Webster (474), Wetzel (1,304), Wirt (415), Wood (7,713), Wyoming (1,973).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 5:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Gilmer County

7:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System – Waco Center, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV

Jefferson County10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

