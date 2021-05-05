Flower shortage impacts Mother’s Day gifts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The nation is experiencing a flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day, the largest flower-giving holiday of the year, and it’s impacting your ability to give your mom the perfect bouquet.

The shortage is caused by the pandemic and is limiting the overall supply of flowers, in addition to making it hard to find some popular varieties, like roses.

“It’s almost like a trickle-down effect,” Young Floral manager Christy Bennett said. “It’s the growers in Ecuador and these other countries that due to the pandemic don’t have the manpower, the people working to actually cut the flowers. Then, of course, to get those flowers overseas, the trucks are behind, airplanes are behind, it effects all different aspects that the public doesn’t see.”

The phones have been ringing almost nonstop at Young Floral with people placing orders for Mother’s Day. Bennett said many people are ordering flowers to be delivered to their mothers instead of possibly spreading COVID-19 while traveling to visit in-person.

People that wait until Friday or Saturday to buy flowers will have a very limited selection, Bennett said, and might not be able to get their first choice flower. Young Floral has ordered flowers months in advance to avoid completely running out, but the goal is to ensure everyone gets the freshest and prettiest flowers.

“We just order things that we know is going to be beautiful and we can get our hands on,” Bennett said. “Lots of pretty spring flowers like your lilies, iris and things like that. If I had to name one challenge, I would say that it’s rose selection. We haven’t been able to get as many as we like as quick as we like. We can still get them, but maybe not as fast as we normally would.”

The shortage has also increased the price of flowers. Bennett said that cost is not currently being passed on to the customer.

An option for people waiting until the last minute to place an order, one that Bennett said has become popular, is buying potted plants. These can either be kept in their pot inside or planted outside after Mother’s Day.

