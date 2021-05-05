Advertisement

Four dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, home Tuesday evening.

Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said they were notified of an aircraft crash on Annie Christie Drive around 11:20 p.m.

Once at the scene, emergency personnel confirmed that a small civilian plane had crashed into a home.

Moore said four people were killed in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted to investigate the crash.

Annie Christie Drive is closed from Evans Street to Collins Street.

Moore said if you encounter what you believe to be wreckage or debris from the plane, do not touch it or remove it. You should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and...
Flood threats persist as storms continue to drench South
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been...
Police say 4 dead after small plane crashes into Miss. home
If the Facebook Oversight Board rules in Trump’s favor, Facebook has seven days to reinstate...
Facebook board to decide whether to restore Trump’s account