Health department announces plan to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced their plan to vaccinate kids ages 12 to 15 years old against the coronavirus.

This is in anticipation of the Federal Food and Drug Administration approving the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for that age group.

“We continue to see a significant portion of our COVID-19 cases in young people, so vaccinating those ages 12 through 15 should cut down on disease spread in the county,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We will be ready to go once the FDA gives the green light.”

The KCHD will survey parents of Kanawha County Schools students about vaccine interest and deploy strike teams to vaccinate students in that age group at schools throughout the county. The goal will be to begin vaccinations in schools next week.

Officials say the health department and partners will offer vaccinations at Kanawha County Schools’ “Summer Academy” June 7 through 30.

They will also hold a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic geared toward those age 12 and older and their families on Saturday, May 15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Health department officials say they will work with multiple camps, fairs and festivals throughout the summer to provide vaccinations for those age 12 and older as well as the general public

According to the health department, Kanawha County will release a public service announcement to motivate those age 12 and older to receive the vaccine, as well as social media campaign and educational material.

Once the Pfizer vaccine is approved by the FDA for 12-year-olds, the KCHD will immediately open appointments to those so they can receive vaccinations on site.

The KCHD will partner with Kanawha County Schools and community partners to hold additional vaccination clinics before the beginning of the school year.

