Man arrested in connection with teen homicide investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An arrest has been made following the shooting death of a high school student and basketball player, according to the Beckley Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened Sunday in the 500 block of Terrill Street. The victim of that shooting, Dwayne Marquette Richardson Jr., 18, suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a Charleston hospital.

Officials say Richardson was a student at Woodrow Wilson High School.

As a result of the investigation and interviews conducted by the Beckley Police Department, officers say Jeriamyah Jacob Fortner, 20, inadvertently shot Richardson while recklessly handling an AR-15 rifle.

Fortner turned himself in on Wednesday afternoon. He is being processed and transported to the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.

According to the Beckley Police Department, Fortner is being charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and voluntary manslaughter.

