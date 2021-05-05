Jury recommends no mercy in Joshua Drennen case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A jury on Tuesday recommended no mercy for a man convicted of murder and assaulting a police officer, among many other charges.

Joshua Drennen was convicted Monday in Kanawha County.

Man found guilty on all charges in murder, carjacking, officer assault case

In February of last year, Drennen killed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in Charleston. He also attacked a police officer with an antique metal iron, carjacked someone in a drug store parking lot and then attempted to carjack another person -- when he crashed the first stolen car.

Drennen’s attorney argued his client was mentally incapacitated at the time, but a jury felt otherwise.

Drennen is set to be sentenced in June.

