Man pleads guilty to drug and gun charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Evan Rockwell McEwuen, 24, of Vienna, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and gun charges, according to a release from acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston’s office..

Court documents show a search warrant was executed at McEwuen’s home on Aug. 5, 2020. During the search, law enforcement officers found 149 grams of methamphetamine, more than $14,000 in United States currency, plastic baggies, digital scales, and four firearms.

One firearm was loaded and equipped with a device designed to convert the firearm into a machine gun and was capable of fully automatic fire.

In a truck outside of McEwuen’s home, officers found nearly 143 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, and other drug paraphernalia. Officers also located more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition during the execution of the search warrant.

McEwuen admitted to possessing all the evidence located in the residence and also admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of firearms and faces between 15 and 20 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 18.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.