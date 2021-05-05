Advertisement

National Stroke Awareness Month

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month. The CDC say that more the 795,000 people die from a stroke every year, that is one death every four minutes.

Dr. Tanya Warwick from King’s Daughter Medical Center shares ways we can prevent, treat and be more aware of strokes.

To make an appointment you can call 606-408-4000 or you can visit their website. You can also visit the King’s Daughters Medical Center Facebook page.

