Advertisement

Officers searching for vehicle involved with inmate escape

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Officers with the Prestonsburg City Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from Highlands ARH.

According to Officers, the prisoner was Matthew McMahan of Louisville.

McMahan was admitted long-term to the hospital and was cleared for jail prior to escaping.

Around 8:30 p.m., McMahan walked away from the hospital and was picked up by this vehicle (see below) waiting in the parking lot.

That picked up an inmate who escaped from Highlands ARH.
That picked up an inmate who escaped from Highlands ARH.

Officers say the vehicle is an older model Chevy Trail Blazer, that is dark in color (possibly green). It has black wheels with silver center caps, tinted windows, and possibly a “Friends of Coal” license plate.

McMahan is not believed to be a threat to the public, and will likely require medical treatment.

If you see this vehicle or McMahan, you are urged to call 911 or 886-1010.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
.
Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit

Latest News

Their destination is already pre-approved by the Boyd County Detention Center.
Boyd County Detention Center offers free rides to anyone released
Huskies lose to Shady Spring
Herbert Hoover falls in quarterfinals
State Fair of West Virginia's giant Spring flea market to return
State Fair of West Virginia's giant Spring flea market to return
Tony's Wednesday weather
Tony's Wednesday weather