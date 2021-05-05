Pomeroy coffee shop to expand to wholesale

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - On an average day, River Roasters Coffee Co. in Pomeroy is packed, and many say for good reason.

“The service is great, they have great food, especially coffee,” said regular customer Morgan Baer.

Customer enthusiasm that has built during the last two years River Roasters has been in business has blown away co-owner Larry Hess.

“We often worry about people in the community getting sick of hearing about us,” Hess said.

River Roasters is using that momentum to bring their coffee from their shop on Main Street to grocery store counters across Ohio and West Virginia, by building a commercial kitchen and roastery by the Meigs County Fairgrounds.

“We have about a 50-75-mile radius that we’re looking at for a customer base,” Hess said. “We’re looking at other cafes, coffee shops, also grocery stores, and small grocery stores.”

The opportunity to go wholesale is an opportunity that Hess says he never saw happening this fast, crediting the community for their support.

“We’ve definitely grown quicker because we’re in a smaller community,” he said. “We surpassed our three-year plan within one year of opening.”

With that speed and loyalty, other workers at River Roasters say that helping the community that has given so much to them is their main goal.

“Meigs County is a great place to be and the more things we can bring in and do for Meigs ... that’s the dream,” said River Roasters barista Grace Heater. “It’s not just what we can do for us. It’s what we can do for our community, for our families, for our home. That’s the goal.”

Hess says there is no specific timetable on when the commercial kitchen and roastery will be open. In the meantime, customers may purchase single packs of coffee beans from the River Roasters website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.