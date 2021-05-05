Advertisement

School system preparing for possible Pfizer approval

Health Officials say the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children 12-15 as early as next...
Health Officials say the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children 12-15 as early as next week, so Putnam County officials are trying to learn more about who's interested in it.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County School officials have opened up a survey concerning the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Administrators say the purpose of the survey is to gauge the interest of the vaccine in children ages 12 and up. The survey will give the county a number of responses, then officials will relay that information to their vaccine provider.

This way, the provider will know how many vaccines are needed in the county, officials explained to WSAZ. The survey requires parents to select schools, insert their students name and student ID. Parents are able to get all the members in their household vaccinated, this includes children that may live in the same household but go to school in a different county.

“We’re looking at the more vaccines you have the less opportunity you have to spread the virus and to get quarantined,” said Bruce McGrew, the assistant superintendent.

The survey will close in the evening on May 6.

