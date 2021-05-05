Scioto County Health Department creates vaccine waiting list for 12 and up

SCIOTO COUNY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The FDA is expected to authorization the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old as early as next week.

In anticipation of the approval the Scioto County Health Department is starting a waiting list for any child age 12 and older who wants the vaccine.

Parents or guardians are urged to call the health department at 740-302-3801 as soon as possible to add your child to the waiting list.

Once FDA authorization is received, the health department will call to schedule your child’s vaccine appointment.

Evening clinic hours will be available.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.