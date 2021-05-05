Search continues for missing three year old in Knott County, more crews called in

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - 11:30 a.m. 5/5/2021 Update: Officials with Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team confirmed on their Facebook page they are joining the search for the missing girl.

In the post, they attached the picture of the toddler, but we do not know her name.

We have a reporter in Knott County and we are waiting on updates from police about the status of the search.

Original Story (5/4/2021):

Officials from multiple agencies are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl in Knott County.

Kentucky State Police said the toddler went missing before dark on Tuesday.

Crews are searching in the Bolen Cemetery Road area, north of Hindman, where the little girl lives.

Kentucky State Police, the Knott County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife are among the agencies assisting with the search.

Some volunteers remained in the area throughout the night.

A larger, coordinated search began early Wednesday morning.

