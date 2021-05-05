Advertisement

Short-handed Huskies fall in quarters

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After losing much of their varsity to COVID contact tracing, Herbert Hoover was able to field a team for their 2021 WV state boys quarterfinal matchup with Shady Spring. The result was expected as the Tigers beat HHHS Wednesday afternoon by a final of 87-45. Shady Spring will play Winfield Friday in the Class AAA semi-finals.

