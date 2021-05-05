Southeast Ohio voters decide against Senior Citizens Building levy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Voters on Tuesday decided against a Senior Citizens Building levy in Jackson County.

They also voted for a Republican candidate who will advance to the general election this fall in the city of Wellston for the Ward 1 Council seat. In that race, Angela Spangler defeated D. Keith Woolum by a 59-28 vote margin.

In the Senior Citizens Building Levy, which would have helped fund a new senior citizens center and make improvements to an existing senior center in Wellston and Oak Hill, 647 opposed the levy while 533 were in favor of it.

The levy would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $17 a year.

