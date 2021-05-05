Advertisement

Southeast Ohio voters decide against Senior Citizens Building levy

Voters on Tuesday decided against a Senior Citizens Building levy in Jackson County, Ohio.
Voters on Tuesday decided against a Senior Citizens Building levy in Jackson County, Ohio.((Source: WOIO))
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Voters on Tuesday decided against a Senior Citizens Building levy in Jackson County.

They also voted for a Republican candidate who will advance to the general election this fall in the city of Wellston for the Ward 1 Council seat. In that race, Angela Spangler defeated D. Keith Woolum by a 59-28 vote margin.

In the Senior Citizens Building Levy, which would have helped fund a new senior citizens center and make improvements to an existing senior center in Wellston and Oak Hill, 647 opposed the levy while 533 were in favor of it.

The levy would have cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $17 a year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered
Woodrow Wilson High School basketball player killed in Sunday night shooting
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
A crash early Monday morning has closed I-64 East in Kanawha County
UPDATE | Eastbound lanes of I-64 reopen after rollover crash
Fridley and Taylor were arrested and charged in the Noah Trout abduction case Monday.
Woman, boyfriend charged in abduction of 2-year-old boy

Latest News

Voters on Tuesday night elected two candidates to move on to November’s general election for...
Two candidates advance to general election for Portsmouth City Council
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination is expected to be approved for emergency for those ages 12 to...
Putnam County Schools offering to vaccinate families
A jury on Tuesday recommended no mercy for Joshua Drennen, who was convicted of murder and...
Jury recommends no mercy in Joshua Drennen case
.
Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County