Southern WV Teams enjoy good day at WV Boys’ Tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The ride up Corridor G to the Charleston Coliseum proved to be worth it for fans of teams in southern West Virginia at the WV State Boys’ Tournament.

Chapmanville got the ball rolling with a 46-38 win over Clay County in the 11:15 a.m. game. Zion Blevins led the Tigers in scoring with 18 points.

Tug Valley took the baton in the 1:00 game and got 32 points from Caleb May as the Panthers beat Cameron 69-55.

The Man Hillbillies finished the day with an impressive 40 point win over Tucker County. Austin Ball had 27 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Here are the WSAZ Sports highlights from Tuesday’s games.

