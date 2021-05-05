Advertisement

State Fair of West Virginia’s Giant Spring Flea Market to return

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The State Fair of West Virginia’s Giant Spring Flea Market is set to return May 15 and 16, to the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Saturday, May 15, from 8 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, May 16, from 9 AM – 3 PM

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this spring’s event will include outdoor vendors only, no indoor vendors will be permitted.

Interested vendors may click here, or call 304-645-1090 to register. All vendors must be pre-registered, no applications will be accepted the day of.

Masks must be worn inside any structures and we ask that social distancing be maintained.

“We are very excited to get back to business,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “This spring’s event may look a little different, but it’s a step in the right direction as we explore our new normal.”

The WV Lottery’s Building will be open from 11 AM – 5 PM on Saturday, May 15 and from 11 AM – 3 PM on Sunday, May 16. Only a limited number of patrons will be allowed in the building and face masks must be worn at all times inside.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit
Man admits to killing woman, dumping body in well; body recovered

Latest News

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Snow White kiss is inappropriate, nix it from Disneyland show, newspaper editorial argues
Appalachian Power proposes transmission line route in Kanawha, Putnam Counties
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Hurricane area of Putnam County,...
Cause of death released in town house fire
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 W.Va. | 12 additional deaths reported