State Fair of West Virginia’s Giant Spring Flea Market to return

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The State Fair of West Virginia’s Giant Spring Flea Market is set to return May 15 and 16, to the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg.

Hours of operation are as follows:

Saturday, May 15, from 8 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, May 16, from 9 AM – 3 PM

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this spring’s event will include outdoor vendors only, no indoor vendors will be permitted.

Interested vendors may click here, or call 304-645-1090 to register. All vendors must be pre-registered, no applications will be accepted the day of.

Masks must be worn inside any structures and we ask that social distancing be maintained.

“We are very excited to get back to business,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “This spring’s event may look a little different, but it’s a step in the right direction as we explore our new normal.”

The WV Lottery’s Building will be open from 11 AM – 5 PM on Saturday, May 15 and from 11 AM – 3 PM on Sunday, May 16. Only a limited number of patrons will be allowed in the building and face masks must be worn at all times inside.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.