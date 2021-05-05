Advertisement

Two candidates advance to general election for Portsmouth City Council

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – Voters on Tuesday night elected two candidates to move on to November’s general election for City Council seats in Portsmouth.

It was for the city’s 3rd ward.

Andy Cole was the top vote-getter (143) in Tuesday’s primary, while Gary Jenkins came in second with 76, according to unofficial results.

Both men will be on the ballot later this year.

