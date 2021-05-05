Advertisement

Walgreens offering same-day COVID-19 vaccines

Walgreens is offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone interested throughout...
Walgreens is offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone interested throughout its 8,800 stores nationwide.(Caroline Hicks)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – One pharmacy retailer is offering same day COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone interested.

According to a spokesperson with Walgreens, the offer extends to all of its 8,800 stores nationwide, including here in our region.

Effective Wednesday, May 5, people can schedule same-day appointments online, through Walgreens mobile app, by phone, or in the store itself.

Patients can schedule appointments up to 30 minutes before the desired appointment time.

Appointments will be based on availability, according to the spokesperson. Walk-ins have also been, and will continue to be, accepted if a time slot is available.

