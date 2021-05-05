West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has extended the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program to children six-year-of-age and younger.

According to the DHHR this extension will go to children who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and are not enrolled in school.

“P-EBT is valuable resource to ensure West Virginia children’s nutritional needs are met during the ongoing pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are pleased to expand this federal benefit to a broader population of our most vulnerable residents.”

The P-EBT will be issued retroactively in 2-month allotments beginning with the October/November 2020 benefits period.

Each SNAP household with a qualifying child will receive a West Virginia P-EBT card. A letter will be mailed separately from the card with a DHHR case number and will explain the amount that a child is eligible to receive each benefit period.

The DHHR is asking anyone who receives these benefits to keep the P-EBT letter as the case number will be needed to activates your child’s card.

The expanded P-EBT program will benefit approximately 37,000 additional children in West Virginia. The first P-EBT issuance date for non-school children will be released in June 2021.

