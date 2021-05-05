Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | Day two of federal opioid trial

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Witness testimony got underway Tuesday in a landmark federal opioid trial in Charleston. The city of Huntington and Cabell County are seeking more than a billion dollars in damages from three major drug distributors.

WSAZ reporter Kelsey Souto joins the WSAZ Now Desk with an update on the case and what is expected for the remainder of the week.

