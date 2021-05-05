WSAZ Now Desk | Recovery efforts still taking place years after historic W.Va. flooding

CLENDENIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - June marks five years since historic flooding hit parts of West Virginia, killing 23 people and damaging homes and buildings.

One of the hardest hit towns was Clendenin in Kanawha County. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito toured the area to see how far the town has come and what still needs to be done.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.