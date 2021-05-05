WSAZ Now Desk | White House official discusses new phase in vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a new phase in the vaccination process which will focus on three areas, children ages 12-15 once it is given emergency use authorization from the FDA, those in rural communities and those hesitant to get the vaccine.

Courtney Rowe, the White House COVID-19 director of strategic communications and engagement, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to discuss how they will be working to target those certain groups.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.