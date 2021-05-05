Advertisement

W.Va. governor discusses plans to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice discussed plans to vaccinate student 12-to-15 years of age Wednesday during a press conference.

The plan was announced in anticipation of the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

According to the governor, he says they are ready to hold vaccine clinics in schools in all 55 counties once approved. At the clinics, the vaccines will be available to all eligible West Virginians including students, parents and educators.

He says the West Virginia Department of Education estimates there will be 78,000 12-15-year old students eligible for the vaccine.

West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch was also at the press briefing Wednesday and said he spent the last week and a half at schools across the state. Students spoke to him, saying they were very thankful to be back in school face to face. The students also told him how important the role the vaccine plays in returning to normalcy.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the COVID-19 Czar in the state, says this group of students, particularly with the variants, are at risk of being infected by the virus.

On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released their plans on vaccinating students ages 12 and older.

Health department announces plan to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds

Right now, you’re eligible to get the vaccine if you’re 16-years-old and up.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
The crash was between a car and a semi according to the Fayette Township Fire Department.
One person trapped in car and semi collision
Newly elected W.Va. delegate Derrick Evans (R-WV) is arrested at his home in Wayne County in...
Former W.Va. delegate facing new charges in connection with breach at Capitol
After a chase that reached 100 miles per hour, two people are facing charges.
Two “career criminals” arrested after high speed multi-county pursuit
.
Accident shuts down I-79 in Braxton County

Latest News

This extension will come for children 6 and under
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
11 individuals sentenced to prison
Travelers opting for remote staycations
Travelers opting for remote staycations
Health Officials say the Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children 12-15 as early as next...
School system preparing for possible Pfizer approval
Must-have eats for the whole family
Must-have eats for the whole family