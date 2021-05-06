Cabell Midland freshman gets perfect ACT score

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When it comes to tests, many are hoping for a passing grade. However, others expect more -- sometimes much more.

“I mean, it wasn’t very hard,” Cabell Midland High School freshman Patricia Robertson said.

Robertson accomplished something quite rare.

“It was a perfect score. I couldn’t have ever imagined that,” Robertson said.

She aced the ACT with a perfect score of 36.

“It was a shock, though.”

It’s something Robertson will never forget. She first heard the news from her dad while getting ready for school.

“Then we got my mom out of bed and showed it to her and my sister,” Robertson said.

While there are some who bite their nails even thinking about the test, Robertson will tell you-- it’s a breeze.

“I didn’t really prepare for the ACT. I took a couple practice tests, but that was about it.”

Academics is one of her strong suits. She can look at a piece of material and quickly retain it. However, that has not always been the case.

“When I was little, I entered kindergarten. I didn’t really know how to speak English very well, ‘cause my mom only spoke Spanish to me until I was five, but I learned English in a month.”

A life-long learner with an accomplishment that is sure to take her far.

In addition to honors classes and gifted programs, the swim team is also a big part of her life. So, although she has quite the busy schedule, she always finds time to study during a break.

She hopes to be in the medical field one day-- specifically working as a brain surgeon.

