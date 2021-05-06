Charleston police chief, mayor working together for more non-lethal force training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An officer-involved shooting last week now has city leaders looking to provide more taser and de-escalation training for officers.

“From the onset of this incident, when I spoke with the mayor’s office about it, we immediately began to have some conversation about what we can do better,” Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt told WSAZ. “Again, we’re always trying to improve.”

On Friday, Hunt said Charleston police were dispatched to a man threatening to stab someone on Charleston’s West Side. When police got on scene, they followed Denaul Dickerson for roughly two blocks.

None of the officers who first responded on scene had a taser. One officer could be heard asking, “we don’t have a single taser out here?” during the body camera footage. Chief Hunt says an officer arrived with a taser minutes later and as that officer tried to deploy the taser, Hunt said Dickerson lunged with the knife at officers, which is when two officers shot him five times.

“You heard one of our officers on scene asking for a taser, we never want to use any type of lethal option, we don’t want to hurt anybody, period,” Hunt said. “So hearing that request made, (the mayor’s letter) is just a written answer to that ‘hey I hear you loud and clear, let me help you get those tools.’”

“The letter I sent to Chief of Police Tyke Hunt, which I let him know and I called before hand, just outlines what I believe we need to do, which is create a plan of action,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

Mayor Goodwin sent that letter on Monday, asking for a plan of action from the chief to get all officers taser certified, have more de-escalation training, and non-lethal force training:

Mayor Amy Goodwin sent a letter to Police Chief Tyke Hunt on Monday requesting more training. (Mayor Amy Goodwin)

“The letter was no surprise to me, we had spoke on it and I kind of knew the contents of what was going to be in it,” Hunt told WSAZ. “I’m glad it came out because, in a day and age where a lot of cities and governments are asking to defund the police, we’re not getting that here. We do it different in Charleston, we’ve got a mayor that supports us, we’ve got a city council that supports us (and) a community that supports us.”

“We have some of the best police officers in the country working right here in the city of Charleston, but they can’t do their job unless we provide them with the training and equipment they need,” Goodwin said.

WSAZ received this statement from Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Eric Smith:

“I think it’s great that the city is finding money in other places outside the police department’s budget to purchase tasers. Each officer on the department (especially patrol officers), should be trained and equipped with tasers.”

Smith continued, “However, we must remember that they are just a tool and there is no one piece of equipment to handle every situation. The de-escalation training that the mayor mentions is good, as well. However, I observed officers doing their best to de-escalate the situation (on Friday). There is no amount of training that could have prevented that situation. The officers attempted to talk him down and tried to prevent him from entering the residential area of Greendale Drive. The officers were doing everything to not only end the situation, but to keep those residents safe as well.”

Former Charleston Police Officer and now Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he feels the officers did nothing wrong during the incident on Friday and de-escalation training for police officers has been happening for decades.

“After reading the letter from Mayor Goodwin, and I don’t mean any disrespect to the mayor, but I just felt like her context was implied -- it may have not came out and said it -- but it implied something was done wrong, and I just don’t believe anything was done wrong by the officers on the scene,” Eggleton said.

Sheriff Eggleton said there are many times when officers are called to a scene and only given seconds to make life-or-death situations:

“I just believe that, we can have all the tools and all the training provided but at the end of the day, the general public trusts us and the criminal public needs to understand that when we say ‘stop’ in law enforcement, we mean stop. When we say ‘drop the knife,’ it’s ‘drop the knife,’” Eggleton said.

Chief Hunt said it was already in the works for some officers to go and get certified to carry a taser on May 17. He said once they’re certified, those officers will come back and teach the rest of the police department.

The mayor requested a plan of action from the chief by June 1.

