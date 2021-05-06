Advertisement

Cinco de Mayo Block Party offers fun for everyone

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- May 5th is Cinco de Mayo.

It’s become an Americanized holiday, but nonetheless a call for celebration that can sometimes get a little out of hand.

In Portsmouth, however, it was more than celebration and fun.

“Every year it’s been raining or cold,” said Martin Miranda who owns Sonora Mexican Grill. “[We have] great weather, no rain, so they get to enjoy everything.”

For the third year in a row, there was something for everyone.

“We believe in the motto ‘neighbors helping neighbors,’ and that’s what it’s all about,” said event coordinator Josh Phillips.

“For us, Cinco de Mayo is an event to get families together, not just drinks,” Miranda said. “We did a little bit of everything for the kids, for everyone.”

While everyone enjoys the 10-hour celebration, Sonora Mexican Grill and those who attended were also busy giving back to Jeffrey Martin and his fiance Ericha Soward who lost their home in a fire in April.

“He got a call while he was working here, and he kept working throughout that day and took care of what he needed to do,” Phillips said.

Part of the proceeds from Wednesday’s sales will help the couple.

“We believe that’s one big reason why we’ve had a great turnout,” Phillips said.

So while memories from the party’s event may fade, something that won’t is the city’s commitment to support one of their own.

“Like I told you last time, he’s one of us. If he’s hurt, we get hurt. So, if he’s good, we’re good,” Miranda said.

