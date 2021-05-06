COVID-19 in W.Va. | 8 deaths, 385 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight additional deaths have been reported in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 6, 2021, there have been 2,766,533 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 155,341 total cases and 2,713 deaths.

The deaths include a 64-year old female from Marion County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, a 75-year old male from Mingo County, a 48-year old female from Hampshire County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, and an 82-year old female from Marion County.

The DHHR also says after a data quality review from DHHR’s epidemiologists, two deaths reported on March 12, 2021 have been determined to be duplicates: a 69-year old male from Pleasants County and a 79-year old female from Mercer County. This has reduced the total deaths to 2,705 prior to Thursday’s report.

385 new cases have been reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 7,180 active cases.

145,050 recoveries have been made.

793,066 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 655,319 individuals are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,417), Berkeley (12,248), Boone (1,996), Braxton (918), Brooke (2,188), Cabell (8,646), Calhoun (300), Clay (482), Doddridge (585), Fayette (3,409), Gilmer (815), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,761), Hampshire (1,792), Hancock (2,785), Hardy (1,506), Harrison (5,649), Jackson (2,065), Jefferson (4,561), Kanawha (14,788), Lewis (1,175), Lincoln (1,453), Logan (3,067), Marion (4,368), Marshall (3,396), Mason (1,994), McDowell (1,550), Mercer (4,762), Mineral (2,837), Mingo (2,539), Monongalia (9,149), Monroe (1,120), Morgan (1,154), Nicholas (1,632), Ohio (4,175), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (864), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,859), Putnam (5,087), Raleigh (6,685), Randolph (2,553), Ritchie (698), Roane (614), Summers (815), Taylor (1,221), Tucker (524), Tyler (700), Upshur (1,850), Wayne (3,060), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,311), Wirt (416), Wood (7,720), Wyoming (1,974).

