Deputies | Sleepy driver wrecks in morning commute

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver who says she fell asleep crashed into a utility pole Thursday morning.

It happened around after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Kanawha County deputies say the woman was driving on Piedmont Road near the intersection with River Lane, went left of center and struck a utility pole.

She wasn’t injured.

According to deputies, she claimed she dosed off.

