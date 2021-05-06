Deputies | Sleepy driver wrecks in morning commute
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver who says she fell asleep crashed into a utility pole Thursday morning.
It happened around after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
Kanawha County deputies say the woman was driving on Piedmont Road near the intersection with River Lane, went left of center and struck a utility pole.
She wasn’t injured.
According to deputies, she claimed she dosed off.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.