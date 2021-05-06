Advertisement

Deputies | Sleepy driver wrecks in morning commute

Drivers says she fell asleep, then crashed into utility pole
Drivers says she fell asleep, then crashed into utility pole(John Greene)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver who says she fell asleep crashed into a utility pole Thursday morning.

It happened around after 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Kanawha County deputies say the woman was driving on Piedmont Road near the intersection with River Lane, went left of center and struck a utility pole.

She wasn’t injured.

According to deputies, she claimed she dosed off.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
11 individuals sentenced to prison
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found

Latest News

State Police Post Draws Controversy
State Police Post Draws Controversy
Prestonsburg and Arh Escape
Prestonsburg and Arh Escape
Dr. Pamela Alderman, President of Southern WV Community College, and Bill France, Director of...
Your future is bright at Southern WV Community and Technical College
Nora Ankrom and Mike Murdock share how this film features local stars and was made possible...
‘Hay Fever’