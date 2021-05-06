Fire heavily damages a house

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters had to return Thursday morning to a home that was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

According to a Fayette County dispatcher, the original call came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire on Fayette Pike.

The dispatcher told WSAZ one person was transported to the hospital.

Several fire departments responded, including Montgomery, Smithers, Boomer and Armstrong Creek.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.

The fire rekindled Thursday morning. They cleared the scene at 6 a.m.

