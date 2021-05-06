Advertisement

Fire heavily damages a house

A house in Montgomery, W.Va., was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.
A house in Montgomery, W.Va., was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters had to return Thursday morning to a home that was heavily damaged by a fire Wednesday night.

According to a Fayette County dispatcher, the original call came in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for a house fire on Fayette Pike.

The dispatcher told WSAZ one person was transported to the hospital.

Several fire departments responded, including Montgomery, Smithers, Boomer and Armstrong Creek.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released.

The fire rekindled Thursday morning. They cleared the scene at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
The Oversight Board has upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend former President Donald Trump's...
Facebook board upholds Trump ban, just not an indefinite one

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 6th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake
Drivers heading into downtown Huntington need to divert to 1st Street or Hal Greer Boulevard...
Traffic Alert: Underpass closed for second day
Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score
Cabell County freshman receives perfect ACT score