Gayle Manchin sworn in as 13th ARC Federal Co-Chair

Gayle Manchin swearing in ceremony
Gayle Manchin swearing in ceremony(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gayle Conelly Manchin was sworn in Thursday as the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) thirteenth federal co-chair.

She is the first ARC federal co-chair from West Virginia.

Manchin was nominated by President Biden.

She will work directly with ARC’s 13 member governors, their state alternates and program managers, and a network of local development districts to continue to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth throughout Appalachia.

“I’m honored to serve our beloved Appalachian Region and its people as ARC federal co-chair,” said Manchin. “While we’ve come a long way over the years, more work needs to be done to strengthen our Region and seize opportunities to address economic disparities and advance prosperity.”

Her top priorities are to support the creation of economic opportunities in the Appalachian Region, improve broadband access and critical infrastructure in Appalachian communities, and address the Region’s opioid crisis.

Manchin graduated from West Virginia University, worked as an educator in Marion County Schools, served on the faculty of Fairmont State University, and was the director of the university’s first Community Service Learning Program. She also directed the AmeriCorps Promise Fellows in West Virginia. She was also West Virginia’s First Lady between 2005-2010 and was appointed to serve as a member of the State Board of Education, serving her last two years as president.

