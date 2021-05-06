Advertisement

‘Hay Fever’

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We are getting back to normal and that means live entertainment is making a huge comeback. ‘Hay Fever’ was intended for a stage but the creative minds at the Alchemy Theatre Troupe have taken this play to film.

Nora Ankrom and Mike Murdock share how this film features local stars and was made possible with the help of major support from grants and sponsors.

To learn more about Alchemy Theatre Troupe and Hay Fever, you can head to their Facebook page.

