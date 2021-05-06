Herd beats #1 Clemson in NCAA soccer Sweet 16

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - The Sweet 16 match up between Marshall and Clemson needed not only 90 minutes and two overtimes but also penalty kicks to decide the winner. In the PK’s, Marshall’s first attempt was blocked by the Tigers goalie while Clemson’s fourth attempt hit the crossbar. After five kicks, the tally was 4-4 which then sent it to sudden death penalty kicks. The match ended after 8 rounds when Clemson’s kick was stopped by Marshall goalie Oliver Semmle then Vitor Dias hit the winner.

Marshall was able to score first in the game on a free kick from Max Schneider with Clemson tying it up from Callum Johnson after a corner kick. Marshall plays Georgetown on May 10th at 1 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.

