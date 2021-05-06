Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
This extension will come for children 6 and under.
West Virginia DHHR extends P-EBT
One person has died Friday night in a residential fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam...
Man dead in town house fire
11 individuals sentenced to prison
A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found

Latest News

A New Hampshire couple was beaten while on vacation in Miami Beach.
Couple beaten while visiting Miami Beach, arrest made
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Support grows for IP waiver on virus vaccines; snags remain
PSC demands correction plan for Suddenlink customer service problems
COVID-19 West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 8 deaths, 385 new cases